53 Images
2024 City of Palms Classic begins in Fort Myers
The 51st City of Palms Classic began Dec. 18 and runs through Dec. 23 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. The championship game is Dec. 23 at 8:30 pm.
122024aiw cityofpalms001.jpg
Alex Constanza of Westminster Academy drives to the basket in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms055.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms008.jpg
Alex Constanza of Westminster Academy takes a shot in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms026.jpg
Darius Acuff Jr. takes a shot against Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms027.jpg
Sadie White Jr. of IMG Academy dunks in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms005.jpg
Alex Constanza of Westminster Academy drives to the basket in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms007.jpg
Alex Constanza is fouled while going up for a shot iin the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms004.jpg
Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere guards Alex Lloyd of Westminster Academy in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms010.jpg
Dwight Gaines Jr. of Westminster Academy goes up for a shot in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms056.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms009.jpg
Dwight Gaines Jr. of Westminster Academy goes up for a shot in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms057.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms012.jpg
Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere drives around Alex Constanza of Westminster Academyin the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms053.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms011.jpg
Darius Adams of La Lumiere takes a shot in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms013.jpg
Players from Westminster Academy and La Lumiere go up for a rebound in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms016.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms015.jpg
Sadiq White Jr. takes a shot over Lamont Hartfield of Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms018.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms017.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms020.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms019.jpg
Jermal Jones of IMG Academy dunks against Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms021.jpg
Faith Family Academy players celebrate a basket in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms023.jpg
Faith Family Academy players celebrate a basket in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms022.jpg
Trey Beamer of IMG Academy takes a shot against Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms025.jpg
Darius Acuff Jr. brings the ball up the court against Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms024.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms032.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms030.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms031.jpg
Darius Acuff Jr. brings the ball up the court against Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms028.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms029.jpg
Darius Acuff Jr. brings the ball up the court against Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms034.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms033.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms036.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms035.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms038.jpg
IMG Academy plays Faith Family Academy in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms037.jpg
Former Duke star Carlos Boozer was courtside to watch his sons play in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms041.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms043.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms042.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms045.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms044.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms047.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms046.jpg
Fans watch Christopher Columbus High School play Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms049.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms048.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms050.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms052.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms051.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms054.jpg
Christopher Columbus High School plays Great Crossing High School in the 2024 City of Palms Classic on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms003.jpg
Alex Lloyd goes up for a shot in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
122024aiw cityofpalms002.jpg
Dwight Gaines Jr. of Westminster Academy goes up for a layup in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore)
1/53