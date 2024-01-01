© 2024 WGCU News
Southwest Florida In Focus News

Find the latest episodes covering regional and national topics of interest.

WATCH FRONTLINE EPISODES
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians" - Preview
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
Preview: S2024 E13 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz" - Preview
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Preview: S2024 E12 | 0:31
Watch 1:30
FRONTLINE
"The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump" - Extended Trailer
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Preview: S2024 E11 | 1:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"South Korea's Adoption Reckoning" - Preview
Investigating allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Preview: S2024 E10 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump" - Trailer
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Preview: S2024 E11 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump" - Preview
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Preview: S2024 E11 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Biden’s Decision" - Preview
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Preview: S2024 E9 | 0:31
Watch 0:32
FRONTLINE
"Germany's Enemy Within" - Preview
Investigating the rise of far-right extremism in Germany and the fight against it.
Preview: S2024 E8 | 0:32
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Two American Families: 1991-2024" - Preview
Filmed over 34 years, two families struggle to survive in a changing American economy.
Preview: S2024 E7 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"A Dangerous Assignment" - Preview
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:31
