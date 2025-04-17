Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe closes 25th season with tap revue 'Syncopated Avenue'

“Syncopated Avenue” opened in the Donnelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe on April 16. Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs created, wrote and directed the musical, which represents WBTT’s first foray into the world of tap dancing.

“’Syncopated Avenue’ is a brand-new musical created right here on the grounds of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe featuring a phenomenal young man, Lamont Brown, and an extremely talented cast,” said Jacobs. “It has 12 tap dancers and we gonna light up the theater with ta cap a bop a da.”

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Syncopated Avenue' cast members James T. Lane (left) and Lamont Brown.

Jacobs saw Brown in the Broadway show “After Midnight” while working for Norwegian Cruise Lines. Jacobs filed Brown’s name in his mind and telephoned him out of the blue a year ago.

“I say, ‘Hey, as I told you, I am really fascinated about you and I’m thinking about creating a show for you, around you – your unique light and effervescent talent that you have,’ Jacobs explained. ‘Really?’ [said Brown]. So we started talks and when I sat down, came up with ‘Syncopated Avenue,’ which is a tap revue.”

The story centers on a retired tap dancer who opens a studio only to discover that its existence is threatened by gentrification. As hope dissipates, he meets and takes inspiration from a young dancer — played by Brown — who is just as committed to preserving the art form of tap for new generations of dancers.

Therein lies the larger theme of the show.

“It is extremely important as far as the history of that art form … another piece of African American history in this country … because he talks about all of his challenges as an entertainer, as well,” said Jacobs. “We can’t wait to bring it to the stage.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays through May 25.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Kaylee Olson and Lamont Brown are featured in WBTT’s production of ‘Syncopated Avenue.’

MORE INFORMATION:

“After Midnight” featured a number of tap dancers, Jacobs recalled about his first encounter with Lamont Brown. “This young guy came out on the stage and wowed everybody in the audience. When I see remarkable artists, I make a mental note of them and somewhere along my journey I get the unction to say, ‘OK, it’s time for you to work with them,’ and such is the case with Lamont Brown.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Originally from Long Island, N.Y., Lamont Brown is a graduate of the Dance Theatre Conservatory at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.

Brown is a New York-based performer and choreographer. Originally from Long Island, N.Y., he is a graduate of the Dance Theatre Conservatory at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. He was recently seen in the first national tour of "Funny Girl" and “Mean Girls The Broadway Musical.” He performed as Andy Lee in the national tour of “42nd Street,” worked on the Norwegian Cruise Lines performing as a Tap Brother in “After Midnight,” co-starred in an episode of "Wutang: An American Saga," and performed in "Riverdance" at Radio City Musical Hall.

In addition to performing, he produces, directs, and choreographs his own work as the founder of The LBD Project. He recently won Broadway World awards for Best Direction and Choreography for "Aida The Musical," which played at Studio Theatre of Long Island in East Islip. His dancing styles include precision jazz, tap, and hip-hop.

Not only does gentrification threaten the dance studio in ‘Syncopated Avenue,” it has replaced neighborhoods and decades of their history and culture from the streets of Harlem to the Wynwood art district in Miami. The term refers to a process of urban transformation that has sparked debate in cities worldwide. While it often breathes new life into neglected neighborhoods, it also brings challenges such as displacement of low-income and marginalized populations, economic inequality, and the erosion of cultural identity. This displacement disrupts social networks and erodes the cultural fabric of neighborhoods, as unique local traditions and businesses are replaced by homogenous, upscale establishments.

In Jacobs’ view, the art of tap is threatened by more than gentrification. He said that young people are no longer being exposed to the art form. He hopes that “Syncopated Avenue” sparks renewed interest in tap and its underappreciated masters, such as Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, Savion Glover and the Nicholas Brothers.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe The cast of WBTT’s ‘Syncopated Avenue’ is (standing, l-r) Ivan Owens, Kathryn Connell, Kaylee Olson, Jodeci Milhouse and Sam Poon; (front, seated) CK Edwards and Lamont Brown.

In addition to Brown (who plays the part of Percy), the cast of “Syncopated Avenue” includes Kaylee Olson as Felicity, James T. Lane as Duke, CK Edwards as Nicholas and Stanley Martin as the Mayor. The ensemble includes Jodeci Milhouse (dance captain), Bryce Bayer, Kathryn Connell, Delaney Diaz, Giada Leigh, Ivan Owens, Sam Poon and Jermarcus Riggins.

Lane is also a renowned actor, dancer and choreographer with numerous Broadway credits. Most recently, he was the understudy for the lead role in “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.” Other Broadway credits include “Chicago,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “King Kong the Musical,” “The Scottsboro Boys,” and “A Chorus Line.” He has performed in many national tours and concerts and served as choreographer for and had a recurring role on the “Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock.

Nate’s brother, Michael Jacobs, provided playwriting support. Lamont Brown and Jason Bernard partnered to provide the choreography.

Dan Sander-Wells serves as music director and conductor. The rest of the band consists of Brooke Sanders, associate music director/secondary keys; Tanner Stephens, upright bass; Henley Connor and Mark De Rose, drums; Richard Philbin, reeds; and Victor Mongillo, trumpet.

Jacobs and New York-based music director and arranger Louis Danowsky employed a mix of Broadway-style show tunes, jazz and soul to create original songs, as well as new arrangements of older jazz tunes.

Production manager is Kevin White, production stage manager is KaCie Ley, assistant stage manager is Chris Murry, scenic designer is Shartoya Jn. Baptiste, costume designer is Chris Vergara, properties artisan is Annette Breazeale, lighting designer is Michael Pasquini, projection designer is Austin Jacobs, and sound designer is Patrick Russini.

Tickets are $52/adults, and with valid I.D. $22/students (ages 25 and under) and active-duty military. Call the Box Office (941-366-1505) or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

The Donnelly Theatre is located at 1012 N. Orange Ave. in Sarasota.

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience; engages a broad base of patrons and audiences; supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists; and builds confidence in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more information.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

