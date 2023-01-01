Butterfly Estates closing

BF 3.JPG

Tamara Gibbs, right, and Elizabeth Wilkerson watch a buttefly sitting oon Gibb's finger after the final release of butterflies at The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers Friday. Gibbs is a former worker and Wilkerson is a current employee there. The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)