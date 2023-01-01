23 Images
Butterfly Estates closing
The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site.
Tamara Gibbs and Elizabeth Wilkerson hug after the final release of butterflies at The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers Friday. Guibbs is a former worker and Wilkerson is a current employee there. The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Elizabeth Wilkerson, a worker at The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers, starts to cry as a butterfly sits on her friend Tamara Gibb's finger Friday. Gibbs is a former worker and Wilkerson is a current employee there. The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Tamara Gibbs, right, and Elizabeth Wilkerson watch a buttefly sitting oon Gibb's finger after the final release of butterflies at The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers Friday. Gibbs is a former worker and Wilkerson is a current employee there. The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Carleigh March, an employee at The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers, shows off a monarch butterfly as part of the final release of the flying insects Friday. The Butterfly Estates closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Carleigh March, an employee at The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers, shows off a monarch butterfly as part of the final release of the flying insects Friday. The Butterfly Estates closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
A swallowtail butterfly is part of the final release of the flying insects Friday. The Butterfly Estates closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. Above, staffers begin moving some of the insects out. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Butterfly Estates curator Sherri Wiliams, left, hugs former estates worker Tamara Gibb Friday. The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Butterfly Estates worker Elizabeth Wilkerson, right, hugs former estates worker Tamara Gibb Friday. The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. Several turtles, koi fish and other small fish will need to be rehomed from the facility. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. Several turtles, koi fish and other small fish will need to be rehomed from the facility. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Carleigh March, an employee at The Butterfly Estates in Fort Myers, releases butterflies as part of the final release of the flying insects Friday. The Butterfly Estates closed its doors Friday after the property owners decided to do something else with the site. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
