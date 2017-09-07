5 Images
Community celebration in Harlem Heights
More than 650 Harlem Heights residents enjoyed a meal together at The Heights Center.jpg
Photos:
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Volunteers serve Harlem Heights residents.jpg
Photos:
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends 1.jpg
Photos:
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Kids enjoyed face painting, games and entertainment 1.jpg
Photos:
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation-The Heights Center.jpg
Photos:
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. (Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images)
1/5