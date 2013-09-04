© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Empowerment Farm in Collier flooded by Debby
5 Images

Empowerment Farm in Collier flooded by Debby

454509842_474917238825384_4928768268830599204_n.jpg
Empowerment Farm in Collier flooded by Debby
 
farm 4.JPG
Empowerment Farm in Collier flooded by Debby
 (Braun, Michael)
farm 3.JPG
Empowerment Farm in Collier flooded by Debby
 (Braun, Michael)
farm 2.JPG
Empowerment Farm in Collier flooded by Debby
 (Braun, Michael)
farm 1.JPG
Empowerment Farm in Collier flooded by Debby
 (Braun, Michael)
1/5