© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Precautionary boil notice lifted for neighborhoods off Orange River Boulevard east of Interstate 75

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 23, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
Cape Coral officials rescinded a mandatory boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the public drinking water system 18 hours after they imposed it
City of Cape Coral
Cape Coral officials rescinded a mandatory boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the public drinking water system 18 hours after they imposed it

Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary Boil Water Notice to an estimated 580 residences on both sides of Orange River Boulevard from addresses of 9701 to 10271 east of Interstate 75.

Bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The precautionary notice had been in place since Monday, April 21. Utility service was interrupted when a contractor damaged a water main.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsWaterBoil Water Alert
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff