Precautionary boil notice lifted for neighborhoods off Orange River Boulevard east of Interstate 75

Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary Boil Water Notice to an estimated 580 residences on both sides of Orange River Boulevard from addresses of 9701 to 10271 east of Interstate 75.

Bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The precautionary notice had been in place since Monday, April 21. Utility service was interrupted when a contractor damaged a water main.

