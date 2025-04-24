Cape Coral urges immediate conservation as﻿ depleted aquifer reaches further critical levels

"Science of Remote Sensing" / WGCU Cross-section of the ground underneath the City of Cape Coral, and the approximate levels of the various aquifers, show the city wells are far deeper than those of private homeowners; however, over-pumping deep in the aquifer by the city has been lowering the overall water table by more than three feet per year since 2010 when the north wellfield pumping began. That can contribute to the private wells running dry, and harsher lawn water restrictions such as those imposed last month by the South Florida Water Management District due to drought caused by abnormally high coastal temperatures.

Water levels in the aquifer that provides water for portions of Cape Coral and unincorporated Lee County has reached critical levels prompting the city of Cape Coral to issue an alert and warning that further restrictions are likely.

Residents and businesses were warned Thursday that the water level in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer — the source of drinking water for northern Cape Coral and parts of Lee County — continues to decline and has now reached a critical threshold.

"Continued high water use by residents on private wells in the affected area could cause long-term damage to this precious resource," the city alert said.

Earlier in April restrictions were issued for a section of Cape Coral effectively banning lawn irrigation and placing landscape irrigation on a once weekly routine in the affected area.

The restrictions were put into place to protect the aquifer and drinking water supply in that area. The area affected was bound by NE Pine Island Road on the south, Neilson Road North on the west, NE 24th Avenue and Garden Boulevard on the east and the Gator Slough Canal on the north.

The alert indicated that the South Florida Water Management District is monitoring the situation.

Based on current trends, SFWMD plans to issue additional water shortage restrictions on Friday, May 2, if water levels remain below the critical threshold. These potential measures are designed to protect the aquifer and the region’s drinking water supply.

As of Thursday, no new restrictions are in place.

Previous restrictions are essential to help stabilize water levels and protect the aquifer.

For more information or questions about current or potential restrictions, please visit SFWMD.gov/WaterShortage or capecoral.gov/waterconservation.

