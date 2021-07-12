6 Images
Estero Community Center shelter
Lee County shelter or Hurricane Milton evacuees.
IMG_7842.jpeg
Shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Estero Community Center off Corkscrew Road in Estero. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
IMG_7849.jpeg
Shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Estero Community Center off Corkscrew Road in Estero. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
IMG_7848.jpeg
Shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Estero Community Center off Corkscrew Road in Estero. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
IMG_7846.jpeg
Shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Estero Community Center off Corkscrew Road in Estero. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
IMG_7845.jpeg
Shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Estero Community Center off Corkscrew Road in Estero. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
IMG_7844.jpeg
Shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Estero Community Center off Corkscrew Road in Estero. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
1/6