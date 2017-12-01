12 Images
Farmworker bus crash gallery
Farmworker Bus-Accident-Florida
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 near Dunnellon, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol says a bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida has overturned, killing several people and injuring other passengers. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) (Alan Youngblood/AP / FR171761 AP)
BUS CRASH MCFR b.jpg
A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU)
BUS CRASH MCFR a.jpg
BUS CRASH MCFR.jpg
BUS CRASH AP.JPG
BUS CRASH MCFR d.jpg
BUS CRASH MCFR c.jpg
APTOPIX Farmworker Bus Accident Florida
Authorities work at the scene of a deadly crash after a bus carrying farmworkers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 Tuesday, May 14, 2024, near Dunnellon, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) (Alan Youngblood/AP / FR171761 AP)
Farmworker-Bus-Accident-Florida
This photo provided by Marion County Jail shows Bryan Howard. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Howard, the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into the farmworker bus on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Marion County Jail via AP) (AP / Marion County Jail)
APTOPIX Farmworker Bus Accident Florida
Authorities work at the scene of a deadly crash after a bus carrying farmworkers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 Tuesday, May 14, 2024, near Dunnellon, Fla. The driver of the pick up, Bryan Maclean Howard, was charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) (Alan Youngblood/AP / FR171761 AP)
Farmworker Bus Accident Florida
Mourners hold crosses with some of the victim's names of a bus crash during a memorial vigil at The Farmworkers Association Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Apopka, Fla. Eight farmworkers were killed and dozens were injured when a pickup truck and bus collided early Tuesday morning in Dunnellon, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP / AP)
Mexico Farmworker Bus Accident Florida
An improvised altar with photos of Evarado Ventura Hernández stands at his relatives' house in Agua Del Sol, Oaxaca, Mexico, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Ventura Hernandez was one of eight farmworkers, all from Mexico, killed in a bus that overturned Tuesday morning in Florida. (AP Photo/Maria Alferez) (Maria Alferez/AP / AP)
