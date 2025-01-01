7 Images
FGCU’s Contemplative Life community has been helping students learn to tackle life's challenges.
3237D118-11A9-48BB-88A6-143BECDDFC64_1_105_c.jpeg
Sage Petrie stretches before practicing yoga with FGCU’s Mindful Living Club. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
41572492-51BA-4273-8D6B-CAF8FD785296_1_105_c.jpeg
Christopher Giourgas and Sage Petrie stretch before practicing yoga with FGCU’s Mindful Living Club. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
E885CBB1-9759-41A8-B34B-F98E539FFEAA_1_105_c.jpeg
Christopher Giourgas stretches before practicing yoga with FGCU’s Mindful Living Club. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
2D277FB1-4B08-45DE-BA0E-467C457155BD_1_105_c.jpeg
Sage Petrie, president of the Mindful Living Club, cracks a joke. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
8A120D3B-B1FE-49D5-B1D0-345667B950D8_1_105_c.jpeg
Rebecca Bastian practices during the Mindful Living Club's yoga session. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
745EE963-75EF-4D2E-AED8-B04505F1EE5A_1_105_c.jpeg
FGCU’s Contemplative Life community has been helping students learn to tackle life's challenges.
The Contemplative Life course teaches students meditation, yoga and other skills that allow for greater mindfulness, stress management and emotional resilience. Dr. Maria Roca introduced the class – and what eventually became a community — to FGCU.
(Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
The Contemplative Life course teaches students meditation, yoga and other skills that allow for greater mindfulness, stress management and emotional resilience. Dr. Maria Roca introduced the class – and what eventually became a community — to FGCU.
(Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
F1C2C03F-D148-4F79-B3F5-517CC6406890_1_105_c.jpeg
Rebecca Bastian and Ruby Cowen engage in friendly conversation. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
1/7