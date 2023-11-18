Gator, pythons for news show

spectacled caiman Prime image.jfif

A 10-year effort is now published in the journal Management of Biological Invasions by wildlife biologists from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences revealing how a series of efforts and strategies led to successful control and removal of spectacled caimans in the Eastern Everglades. The animal resembles a smaller American alligator

(University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences / WGCU)