"Burmese pythons are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where the snake represents a threat to native wildlife," according to the FWC. Credit/Conservancy of Southwest Florida
10 Images

Gator, pythons for news show

Gator, python for news show

Burmese Pyrhon Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.jpg
Nearly 1,000 professional and amateur Burmese python hunters captured 231 of the invasive snakes, like the one shown above, in the ten-day Florida Python Challenge this summer in the Everglades (Andy Wraithmell/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
52148676631_3aefff3953_5k.jpg
Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, are found in and around the Everglades ecosystem, and negatively impact native species. A female Burmese python lays up to 100 eggs at a time.  (Andy Wraithmell/ / Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation)
American Alligator showing its squared off snout, raised and closed nostrils, and nearly black scales, Corkscrew, 2008-01-23, JJ (R).JPG
Record python 2.JPG
The world record Burmese python (Nature Conservancy of Southwest Florida / WGCU)
spectacled caiman Prime image.jfif
A 10-year effort is now published in the journal Management of Biological Invasions by wildlife biologists from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences revealing how a series of efforts and strategies led to successful control and removal of spectacled caimans in the Eastern Everglades. The animal resembles a smaller American alligator
 (University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences / WGCU)
Everglades_Alligator-babies.jpg
Alligators and babies in the Everglades 
GhostOrchidWGCU0709AM0005.JPG
An alligator surfaces in the water off the boardwalk at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples on Monday, July 8, 2024.  (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)
GhostOrchidWGCU0709AM0006.JPG
An alligator surfaces in the water off the boardwalk at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples on Monday, July 8, 2024.  (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)
070824 aiw corkscrew swamp 003.jpg
A juvenile alligator surfaces near the boardwalk at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Naples. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
