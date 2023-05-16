Contract awarded for first section of Three Oaks Parkway extension

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract to Wright Construction Group to build the first section of the Three Oaks Parkway extension.

The project includes construction of a four-lane arterial roadway extension from the north end of Three Oaks Parkway northward about 2.5 miles. The project includes a new bridge crossing over the Fiddlesticks canal, two on-road bike lanes, concrete sidewalks, street lighting, utility relocations and related improvements.

Construction on this $26.8 million project is estimated to begin in June.

The second phase of the project will extend the road to Daniels Parkway and widen Daniels Parkway to eight lanes from east of Pinto Lane to the I-75 interchange. This phase of the project is expected to start construction in 2025 in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation’s plans to improve the Daniels Parkway interchange.

The project is a Tier One priority project for the Board of County Commissioners as the county prepares for the future and population growth. It will improve road network connectivity, multi-modal transportation alternatives, and provide critical congestion relief to I-75, Treeline Avenue/Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, State Road 739 (Metro Parkway), and Alico Road.

For more information about Lee County Department of Transportation projects, visit www.leegov.com/dot. T

