Major water main break on McGregor affecting 312 homes
A major water main break at the intersection of San Roberto Circle and McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers has affected 312 addresses in that area.
City utility crews were at the scene to make repairs, a release from Fort Myers Utilities reported.
Affected addresses include:
McGregor Blvd 4189 – 4869
On the east side of McGregor
Carlene 1201 – 1330
West River Dr 4102 – 4113
Biltmore Dr 1218 – 1361
Jambalana Ln 1302 – 1359
Walden Dr 1200 – 1354
Melaleuca Ln 1301 – 1369
Jami Ct 4336 – 4343
Caloosa Pointe 1201 – 1280
Caloosa Vista Dr 4601 – 4620
Caloosa Vista Rd 1301 – 1333
Brad ford Rd 1302 – 1359
On the west side of McGregor
San Roberto Cr 1418 – 1425
Terra Palma Dr 1409 – 1441
Santa del Rae Ave 4700 – 4789
Siesta Cr 4622 – 4710
Mi Casa Ct 4691 – 4735
Santa Barbara Ave 1404 – 1430
Bilmark Ave 4747 – 4771
San Juan Ave 1411 – 1433
The break is at the intersection of San Roberto and McGregor.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.