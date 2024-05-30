Major water main break on McGregor affecting 312 homes

A major water main break at the intersection of San Roberto Circle and McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers has affected 312 addresses in that area.

City utility crews were at the scene to make repairs, a release from Fort Myers Utilities reported.

Affected addresses include:

McGregor Blvd 4189 – 4869

On the east side of McGregor

Carlene 1201 – 1330

West River Dr 4102 – 4113

Biltmore Dr 1218 – 1361

Jambalana Ln 1302 – 1359

Walden Dr 1200 – 1354

Melaleuca Ln 1301 – 1369

Jami Ct 4336 – 4343

Caloosa Pointe 1201 – 1280

Caloosa Vista Dr 4601 – 4620

Caloosa Vista Rd 1301 – 1333

Brad ford Rd 1302 – 1359

On the west side of McGregor

San Roberto Cr 1418 – 1425

Terra Palma Dr 1409 – 1441

Santa del Rae Ave 4700 – 4789

Siesta Cr 4622 – 4710

Mi Casa Ct 4691 – 4735

Santa Barbara Ave 1404 – 1430

Bilmark Ave 4747 – 4771

San Juan Ave 1411 – 1433

The break is at the intersection of San Roberto and McGregor.

