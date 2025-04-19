The fight over protective status

To keep with his campaign promises, President Donald Trump’s administration is looking to eliminate Temporary Protective Status for immigrants from several countries including Cuba and Haiti. As the case to protect people from returning to dangerous situations heads to the courtroom, it’s leaving the fates of many families at the risk of deportation in limbo. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova spoke to one family who might have no choice, but to leave the life they built in America behind for a return to Venezuela.

Southwest Florida Families Fight to Keep Their Protected Status | WGCU News