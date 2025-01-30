Department of Health in Sarasota County issues rabies advisory

A single confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon has prompted the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County to issue an advisory about the disease.

The DOH-Sarasota is now monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area after finding the case of rabies in a raccoon that was killed in the Bee Ridge area, off McIntosh Road between Proctor and Wilkinson Road in Sarasota County on January 25.

All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may be currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

The DOH-Sarasota urged people take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Sarasota Animal Services at 941-861-9501.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Sarasota by calling 941-861-2873.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Sarasota Animal Services at 941-861-9501.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Sarasota at 941-861-2873

