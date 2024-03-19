Biden plans affordable housing aid for Fla and elsewhere

There may be hope yet for Floridians trying to find affordable housing. President Biden’s administration proposed a budget for fiscal year 2025 that includes $258 billion in housing investments, including an expansion in rental assistance for low-income families.

Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman of Housing and Urban Development gives more details about the budget.

“That is providing funds to do everything from helping homeless veterans find a home of their own all the way to helping first-time homeowners get access to their first unit. The entire housing ecosystem,” she said.

She spoke specifically about the aid the administration hopes to offer in Florida:

“And in Florida, HUD, only HUD, we provided $251 million to help build homes and provide rental assistance in the state of Florida,” said Deputy Secretary Todman.

