Naples-Marco at top of March housing prices, Sebring at bottom
The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in March was $412,500.
A median home price is the middle value in a collection of home sales prices with half the homes selling at a lower price and half higher. This is how the typical home price in a given area or market is calculated, giving a better representation than the average price, which can be skewed by extreme values.
Here were the top five median prices in the state’s metropolitan statistical areas (SMSA):
The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island SMSA again leads the state with a median home price of $800,000.
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach was next at $640,000.
North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota came in third at $485,000.
Fourth was Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford at $441,870.
Rounding out the top five was Port St. Lucie at $415,000.
For the rest of Florida's SMSAs:
- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $405,000.
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $400,000.
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $395,000.
- Sebastian-Vero Beach: $390,000.
- Jacksonville: $386,000.
- The Villages: $375,000.
- Panama City: $365,000.
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $359,945.
- Punta Gorda: $358,972.
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $354,745.
- Gainesville: $342,500.
- Tallahassee: $340,000.
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $338,810.
- Lakeland-Winter Haven: $324,200.
- Ocala: $290,000.
- Homosassa Springs: $284,500.
- Sebring: $275,000.
Home prices in some SMSAs rose by almost $150,000 over the past six months and have dropped nearly as much over the past month. The top five median home price SMSAs in the state were:
February: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $925,000
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $640,000
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $483,688
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $440,000
Port St. Lucie: $429,500
January: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $925,000
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $650,000
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $500,000
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $447,000
Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $425,000
December (2024): Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $837,500
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $640,000
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $510,000
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $445,745
Port St. Lucie: $420,000
November: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $770,000
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $625,000
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $449,945
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $449,518
Port St. Lucie: $424,700
October: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $755,000
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $635,000
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $483,843
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $440,000
Port St. Lucie: $430,995
September: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $780,000
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $630,000
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $480,460
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $435,000
Port St. Lucie: $420,000
Source: Florida Realtors