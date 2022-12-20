© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A car sits in deep water on Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers as Hurricane Helene passes to the west of Southwest Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.
17 Images

Scenes of flooding on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Helene's passage

Scenes of flooding on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Helene's passage

092524 aiw helenedowntown 001.jpg
A car sits in deep water on Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers as Hurricane Helene passes to the west of Southwest Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.  (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
thumbnail_Flooded Canal.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_FLooded FMB Matanzas Bridge.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Flooded Restaurant.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Flooded road Matanzas Bridge.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Flooded road Time Square.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Flooded Tiki Bar.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_FMB Clock Tower Surge.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_FMB Clock Tower.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_FMB Pier Storm Surge 2.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_FMB Pier Surge.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Margaritaville Flooded Road.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Nervous Nellies Matanzas Bridge CU.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Nervous Nellies Matanzas Bridge.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Storm Surge.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
thumbnail_Time Square Flooded Road.jpg
Scenes of flooding around Fort Myers Beach  (Thomas James / WGCU)
092524 aiw helenedowntown 002.jpg
A woman walks her dog in downtown Fort Myers as Hurricane Helene passes to the west of Southwest Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.  (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
1/17