Search Query
Show Search
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
© 2022 WGCU News
Menu
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM News Stream
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM Classical
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-HD Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
Investigation
Andrea Melendez
/
WGCU
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparking stress, eviction concerns among residents
Eileen Kelley and Andrea Melendez/WGCU Investigative Team
Considering that Southwest Florida already had a housing crisis before Hurricane Ian, what’s happening at the Bonita Springs RV and mobile home park, possibly in the name of housing storm victims, is especially upsetting.
Listen
•
5:24