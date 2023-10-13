5 Images
Mangroves planted at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park
Volunteers plant mangroves to help with damage caused by Hurricane Ian
More than 25 volunteers from Duke Energy Florida, Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, as well as special help from Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), teamed up Tuesday to lead the restoration by planting 500 red and black mangroves across a 4,400-square-foot portion of Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Collier County.
(Coastal Conservation Association Florida / WGCU)
