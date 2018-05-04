22 Images
Mural created on FMB Times Square elevator shaft
Summer works on adding the Fort Myers Beach pier to her mural. The 35 foot elevator shaft in the heart of the Time Square area on Fort Myers Beach has been brought back to life by owner Chris Primo. He had the shaft restored and how it is being painted by two local muralists, Summer Desalvo and Lacy McClary. Summer started her first of two sides last week and said she will be finished by the end of this week. Lacy will begin this week on her two sides. They all hope this project inspires all the Fort Myers Beach residents to continue to rebuild. (Andrea Melendez)
Summer adds sea turtles to her piece. They are to represent those who lost their lives in Hurricane Ian. The 35 foot elevator shaft in the heart of the Time Square area on Fort Myers Beach has been brought back to life by owner Chris Primo. He had the shaft restored and how it is being painted by two local muralists, Summer Desalvo and Lacy McClary. Summer started her first of two sides last week and said she will be finished by the end of this week. Lacy will begin this week on her two sides. They all hope this project inspires all the Fort Myers Beach residents to continue to rebuild. (Andrea Melendez)
Summer uses a lift to reach to the top part of the shaft. The 35 foot elevator shaft in the heart of the Time Square area on Fort Myers Beach has been brought back to life by owner Chris Primo. He had the shaft restored and how it is being painted by two local muralists, Summer Desalvo and Lacy McClary. Summer started her first of two sides last week and said she will be finished by the end of this week. Lacy will begin this week on her two sides. They all hope this project inspires all the Fort Myers Beach residents to continue to rebuild. (Andrea Melendez)
The freshly painted mural can be seen as you drive onto Fort Myers Beach. The 35 foot elevator shaft in the heart of the Time Square area on Fort Myers Beach has been brought back to life by owner Chris Primo. He had the shaft restored and how it is being painted by two local muralists, Summer Desalvo and Lacy McClary. Summer started her first of two sides last week and said she will be finished by the end of this week. Lacy will begin this week on her two sides. They all hope this project inspires all the Fort Myers Beach residents to continue to rebuild. (Andrea Melendez)
Summer got a visit, Monday, from her daughter Nova. The 35 foot elevator shaft in the heart of the Time Square area on Fort Myers Beach has been brought back to life by owner Chris Primo. He had the shaft restored and how it is being painted by two local muralists, Summer Desalvo and Lacy McClary. Summer started her first of two sides last week and said she will be finished by the end of this week. Lacy will begin this week on her two sides. They all hope this project inspires all the Fort Myers Beach residents to continue to rebuild. (Andrea Melendez)
