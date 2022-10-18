Three more Lee schools cleared to reopen for classes on Thursday
Three more Lee County schools are cleared to open to students on Thursday including Caloosa Middle School, Heights Elementary and North Fort Myers High School.
The schools will provide their families more information about their reunification days and partner schools if necessary and the District will continue to provide regular updates of the schools cleared to open and the first day of class for students.
All of the sites opened or to open have cleared the nine criteria the District established to ensure the campuses were safe for students and staff to return.
Previously cleared schools that opened Monday:
Bonita Springs Elementary
Bonita Springs Middle
Colonial Elementary
Diplomat Elementary
Franklin Park Elementary
Gulf Elementary
Fort Myers Middle
Orange River Elementary
Orangewood Elementary
Three Oaks Elementary
Tice Elementary
Trafalgar Elementary School
Tropic Isles Elementary School
Previously cleared schools that opened Tuesday:
Allen Park Elementary
Buckingham Exceptional Center
Cypress Lake High
Edison Park Elementary
Hancock Creek Elementary
Ida S. Baker High
J. Colin English Elementary
James Stephens Elementary
Littleton Elementary
Manatee Elementary
Pinewoods Elementary
Royal Palm Exceptional Center
Tanglewood Elementary
Three Oaks Middle
Villas Elementary
Previously cleared schools to open Wednesday:
The Alva School
Bayshore Elementary
Bonita Springs High School
Caloosa Elementary
Cape Elementary
Cape Coral High
Challenger Middle
Cypress Lake Middle School
Dunbar Community School
Dunbar High
East Lee County High
Edgewood Elementary
Estero High School
Fort Myers High School
Fort Myers Technical College
G. Weaver Hipps Elementary
Gateway Elementary
Gateway High School
Harns Marsh Elementary
Harns Marsh Middle
Island Coast High
Lehigh Acres Middle
Lehigh Elementary
Lehigh Senior High
Mariner High
Mariner Middle
Mirror Lakes Elementary
North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts
Oak Hammock Middle
Patriot Elementary
Pelican Elementary
Ray V. Pottorf Elementary
Rayma Page Elementary
River Hall Elementary
Riverdale High
San Carlos Park Elementary
South Fort Myers High
Southwest Florida Public Service Academy
Spring Creek Elementary
Success Academy
Sunshine Elementary
Tortuga Preserve Elementary
Trafalgar Middle School
Treeline Elementary
Varsity Lakes Middle
Veterans Park Academy for the Arts
The following schools will open to students on Thursday: Fort Myers Beach Elementary and The Sanibel School at their partner school San Carlos Park Elementary
Nine criteria were set by the School District to safely open a school. All nine must be met before a campus is cleared to open.
1. Reliable power
2. Potable water
3. Professional assessment:
4. Leak secure
5. Working air conditioning
6. Functioning fire alarm and intercom
7. Indoor air quality
8. Debris cleaned up
9. Ability to serve food
