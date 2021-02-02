PANTHERS FOR NEWS SHOW

Panther using under pass Carlton ward, Jr. The Nature Conservancy of Florida.JPG

This healthy Florida panther is using a wildlife underpass at Interstate 75 to allow the mammal and other wildlife to escape being hit by vehicles as they roam throughout the Everglades. Other panthers are dealing with wobbly steps, lethargy, and falls that are associated with a recent disease discovered among panthers and bobcats that creates holes in the protective sheath around the spinal cords in bobcats and Florida panthers (Carlton Ward, Jr.)