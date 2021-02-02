9 Images
PANTHERS FOR NEWS SHOW
This healthy Florida panther is using a wildlife underpass at Interstate 75 to allow the mammal and other wildlife to escape being hit by vehicles as they roam throughout the Everglades. Other panthers are dealing with wobbly steps, lethargy, and falls that are associated with a recent disease discovered among panthers and bobcats that creates holes in the protective sheath around the spinal cords in bobcats and Florida panthers (Carlton Ward, Jr.)
Wildlife protection agencies agree that proposed developments in the western Everglades, now on hold, would result in panther deaths (Conservancy of Southwest Florida / WGCU)
Florida panther (FWC / WGCU)
A Florida panther. (Michael Jerrard / Special to WGCU)
Panther crossing signage near the Kingston planned development property along Corkscrew Road in eastern Lee County. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
A pair of panther kittens rescued after their mother was killed by a crash with a car in Naples; they were release back into the wild when they grew large enough ( WGCU)
A panther mom and her three kittens walking within the Florida Wildlife Corridor (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / WGCU)
