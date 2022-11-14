Pine Island author reflects on losing home to Ian and seeing the best of humanity since the storm

Nancy Glickman / Close-up view of Robert Macomber's home post-Ian.

Robert N. Macomber is an award-winning author of maritime novels, best known for his Honor Series, including the 16th title “Code of Honor” which was released in April of 2022. He’s also an internationally recognized lecturer and an all around history enthusiast and researcher who travels widely.

We’ve had Mr. Macomber on the show over the years to talk about his novels and his life’s adventures, and he was a guest on our show Three Song Stories back in 2018. He joins us to talk about what he and his wife have experienced since Hurricane Ian made landfall, completely destroying their Pine Island home.