State Emergency Response Mental Health Task Force deploys for the first time since Ian to help people impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Kerry Umphrey, a Certified Wellness Coach, interacts with children at a Capacity Path “pop up” event for mental health and wellness in Perry, Florida.

Historically speaking, it’s generally up to local nonprofits, and churches & faith-based organizations, and private counselors who are volunteering their time to provide mental health support for people who have been impacted by a natural disaster. But, in the weeks after Hurricane Ian a year ago, Florida deployed the first-ever State Emergency Response Mental Health Task Force. It was comprised of mental health professionals including therapists, counselors, and massage therapists who worked directly with residents and first responders who were still in the midst of recovery.

Now, almost exactly one year post-Ian, the Task Force has been deployed a second time to help people in the panhandle who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Many of the team members are from Lee County and bring their experiences from helping after Hurricane Ian with them.

We touching base with its Clinical Director, and one of its members to get a sense of the work they’re doing now as people are still in the early days of recovery from Idalia.

GUESTS:

Amie Leigh is Founder & CEO of of Capacity Path, and Clinical Director of the State Emergency Response Mental Health Task Force

Stacey Brown is a clinical psychotherapist & Licensed Mental Health Counselor and founder of Stacey Brown and Associates Counseling and Wellness in Fort Myers

Click here to access the website Amie mentioned during the show about the SCOPE Safety Aid.

Donna Stone, a Pensacola-based licensed Massage Therapist, speaks to a resident at a Capacity Path "pop-up" mental health and wellness event at the Horseshoe Beach Fire Station.

