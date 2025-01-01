Presidential Descendants Forum at Harry S. Truman Little White House

1 Forum_C Tedesco_5Q0A4188.JPG

Cori Convertito, Ph.D., chief curator and historian for the Key West Art & Historical Society, far left, served as moderator for a forum discussion on the topic of historic preservation at the Harry S. Truman Little White House on Saturday, Feb. 15, with a panel of Presidential descendants: left to right: Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of 33rd U.S. President Harry S. Truman; James Earl Carter IV, grandson of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter; Massee McKinley, great-great grandson of 22nd and 24th U.S. President Grover Cleveland; Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of 34th U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower; Ulysses Grant Dietz, great-great-grandson of 18th U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant; and Tweed Roosevelt, great-grandson of 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt. The “Presidential Descendants Forum” is presented by the Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation in partnership with The Society of Presidential Descendants. Other Presidents Weekend events at Key West’s Little White House included performances of the stage play, “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” and a traditional Presidents Day cookout. Presidents Weekend events at the Harry S. Truman Little White House are presented with the support of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. (Photo: Carol Tedesco/TrumanLittleWhiteHouse.org) (Carol Tedesco)