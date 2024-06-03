Ribbon cutting marks new era of affordable housing in Immokalee

ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM

Carlos holds his youngest child as his wife, Maria comforts him as he talks about how thankful he is for his family to have the opportunity to be the first to move in. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)