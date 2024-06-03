18 Images
Ribbon cutting marks new era of affordable housing in Immokalee
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Each family member will have a quilt for their bed. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
A basket of items donated to the families will be given to them on move-in day. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Carlos holds his youngest child as his wife, Maria comforts him as he talks about how thankful he is for his family to have the opportunity to be the first to move in. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Carlos and his wife, Maria talk about how thankful they are to have the opportunity to be one of the first families to move in. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Arol Buntzman, chairman of Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance, spoke during the celebration. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Arol Buntzman, chairman of Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance, spoke during the celebration. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Carlos holds his youngest child as his wife, Maria talks about how thankful she is for her family to have the opportunity to be the first to move in. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Rubianna helps her father, Carlos cut the ribbon. Carlos and Maria and their four children will be one of the first families to move into one of the apartments. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
ImmokaleeFairHousingWGCU0826AM
Rubianna high-fives her father, Carlos after they cut the ribbon. Carlos and Maria and their four children will be one of the first families to move into one of the apartments. Families, supporters and visionaries cut the ribbon during the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance Move-in Celebration. On Friday, Aug. 23, The event showcased the first of eight buildings at the nonprofit’s new affordable apartment community in Immokalee. Located at the northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and N. 19th St. in Immokalee, once complete, the new community will feature 128 units built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs, health care assistance and more. Plans also call for an on-site soccer field and additional amenities. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
1/18