11 Images
Saltleaf on Estero Bay
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences.
PXL_20231007_185413413.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_183418959.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_183443633.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_183517049.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_183541414.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_183745318.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_183908693.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_184944178.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_185344150.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_185359202.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
PXL_20231007_185404280.jpg
From old-style fish camp to 300 luxury homes. That's the transition for prime real estate on Estero Bay. Bonita Springs has approved the project that will include Ritz-Carlton residences. (Gwendolyn Salata and architect renderings / WGCU)
1/11