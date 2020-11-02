4 Images
Sanibel Island police aides working to steady island traffic
A tough knot to unravel for police aides
Sanibel Traffic AidesMan 2.jpg
Police aides on Sanibel Island have the unenviable task of trying to unravel a tough knot of traffic daily as the island works to recover from Hurricane Ian and work continues on repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. (Thomas James/WGCU)
Sanibel Traffic Aides Transfer.jpg
Police aides on Sanibel Island have the unenviable task of trying to unravel a tough knot of traffic daily as the island works to recover from Hurricane Ian and work continues on repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. (Thomas James/WGCU)
Sanibel Traffic Aides Traffic.jpg
Police aides on Sanibel Island have the unenviable task of trying to unravel a tough knot of traffic daily as the island works to recover from Hurricane Ian and work continues on repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. (Thomas James/WGCU)
Sanibel Traffic Aides Man face.jpg
Police aides on Sanibel Island have the unenviable task of trying to unravel a tough knot of traffic daily as the island works to recover from Hurricane Ian and work continues on repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. (Thomas James/WGCU)
1/4