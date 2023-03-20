6 Images
Scenes from the Florida Wildlife Corridor area in Southwest Florida
WGCUWildlifeCorridor040324AM
Some of the land in the Wildlife Corridor is used as grazing for cattle. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUWildlifeCorridor040324AM
Coreopsis, commonly known as tickseed, is the official state of Florida Wildflower. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUWildlifeCorridor040324AM
A young Southern Water snake curls up in early morning. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU)
WGCUWildlifeCorridor040324AM
Old orange trees sit on land that is proposed for the Kingston development in Lee County, Florida. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUWildlifeCorridor040324AM
Joe Frank, an elder in the Seminole tribe, and his wife Ronda Roff, a scientist and passionate about saving the wildlife in Florida, stand next to a wildlife crossing along Immokalee Road, East of Immokalee. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUWildlifeCorridor040324AM
Wild turkeys roam the Wildlife Corridor of Lee County, FL. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
1/6