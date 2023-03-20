© 2024 WGCU News
Some of the land in the Wildlife Corridor is used as grazing for cattle.
Scenes from the Florida Wildlife Corridor area in Southwest Florida

Some of the land in the Wildlife Corridor is used as grazing for cattle.  (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Coreopsis, commonly known as tickseed, is the official state of Florida Wildflower. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
A young Southern Water snake curls up in early morning.  (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU)
Old orange trees sit on land that is proposed for the Kingston development in Lee County, Florida.  (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Joe Frank, an elder in the Seminole tribe, and his wife Ronda Roff, a scientist and passionate about saving the wildlife in Florida, stand next to a wildlife crossing along Immokalee Road, East of Immokalee.  (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Wild turkeys roam the Wildlife Corridor of Lee County, FL.  (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
