Monthly passenger traffic at RSW rises for first time since April '22

The number of passengers traveling through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers increased in September, the first rise in the year-over-year number since April 2022.

During September, 560,358 passengers traveled through RSW, an increase of 9 percent compared to September 2022, while year-to-date passenger traffic was down 12 percent.

The last time year-over-year passenger traffic rose was April 2021 to April 2022. That period saw

the 2021 number of 1,107,004 passengers grow to 1,221,628 in 2022. From that point until September 2023, however, each month reported a lower year-over-year passenger number, a large part due to the effect of Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

The traffic leader this September was Delta with 138,742 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (104,075), American (86,950), United (74,892) and JetBlue (55,364).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 5,294 aircraft operations, an increase of 14 percent compared to September 2022. Page Field saw 15,835 operations, which was a 23 percent increase compared to September 2022.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

