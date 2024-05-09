Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island again leads SWFL in job growth

For the second month in a row, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area led Southwest Florida in annual job growth, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, besting the statewide figure by almost a half percent.

The time frame for the report was over the 12 months ending in March. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area lead the same category by itself for the 12 months ending in February and shared that distinction with the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area for the 12 months ending in January.

Total nonfarm payroll employment for the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area grew by 2.5 percent year-over-year.

The next-highest metro area — North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL — was a bit lower at 2.2 percent year-over-year.

The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island growth figures were also close to the rate of employment growth in the state of Florida as a whole, which rose by 2.2 percent over the period.

Year-over-year numbers for other sections of Southwest Florida included:

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton at 2.2 percent, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater at 1.7 percent, and Cape Coral-Fort Myers at 1.4 percent.

The Punta Gorda metro area again came in last among the southwest Florida area’s metro areas for job growth for the same period, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics: Total nonfarm employment there grew by 1.3 percent over that period.

Specific sectors / SWFL

The Real estate and rental and leasing sector in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, gained about 700 jobs over the 12 months ending in Mar 2024, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s equivalent to an increase of 2.2 percent. Since 2019, employment in the sector has grown by 12.3 percent. The total number of people employed in the Real estate and rental and leasing sector in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL as of Mar 2024 is 32,000.

The Construction sector in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, gained about 1,600 jobs over the 12 months ending in March, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s equivalent to an increase of 1.7 percent. Since 2019, employment in the sector has grown by 17.3 percent. The total number of people employed in the Construction sector in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater as of March is 94,100.

The Mining, logging and construction sector in Cape Coral-Fort Myers gained about 2,400 jobs over the 12 months ending in March, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s equivalent to an increase of 6 percent. Since 2019, employment in the sector has grown by 32.7 percent. The total number of people employed in the Mining, logging and construction sector in Cape Coral-Fort Myers as of March is 42,600.



Statewide news

Overall total nonfarm employment in Florida grew by 2.2 percent over the 12 months ending in March, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s higher than the nationwide number, which grew by 1.9 percent. Florida ranks 6th in the nation for job growth over those 12 months.

Top-ranking sectors (fastest growing): Florida ranked second among U.S. states in the job growth rate in the retail trade sector over the 12 months ending in March, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment in the sector grew by 2.4 percent – that’s a gain of about 27,700 employees. Nationally, the sector was up 0.5 percent over those 12 months.

Florida ranked 5th among U.S. states in the job growth rate in the non-durable goods sector over the 12 months ending in March, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment in the sector grew by 2.9 percent – that’s a gain of about 3,800 employees. Nationally, the sector was down 1 percent over those 12 months.

Statewide sectors of interest

Florida’s Leisure and hospitality sector gained about 13,000 jobs from December 2023 to March 2024, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s equivalent to a rise of 1 percent. Looking back further, employment in the sector grew by 2.5 percent over the 12 months ending in March. Nationally, the sector was up 2.8 percent over that time.

Florida’s Health care and social assistance sector gained about 15,200 jobs from December 2023 to March 2024, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s equivalent to a rise of 1.2 percent. Looking back further, employment in the sector grew by 4.7 percent over the 12 months ending in March. Nationally, the sector was up 4.7 percent over that time.

Note: The numbers in this story are not seasonally adjusted, only year-over-year data. The information in this report was based on research provided by APM Research Lab and Marketplace and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.