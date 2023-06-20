Four arrested in break-up of wide-ranging construction theft ring

Four people including a Naples man have been arrested in connection with a theft ring that spanned 14 counties from the Miami area, where it was based, to Lee and Collier counties.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Daryl Machado, 37, of Miami, his wife Diana Sanchez, 50, of Miami, Gualberto Rodriguez, 74, of Miami, and Miguel Sanchez Cardosa, 48, of Naples, for their involvement in the theft ring.

The four face charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, multiple counts of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

FDLE’s Sebring Field Office initiated the investigation in May of 2021 after detectives from the sheriff’s offices in Collier, Lee and DeSoto counties provided agents with information on theft ring-related activities.

Throughout the investigation, FDLE received support from multiple agencies around the state and helped agents and analysts to dismantle the criminal organization.

The investigation revealed that the theft ring targeted high value heavy equipment and construction machinery such as skid steer machines, mini excavators, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), and trailers used to transport the machinery. The thefts started around April 2020, and in a two-year period, the FDLE’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations investigation linked the ring to 28 thefts totaling more than $1.7 million. Some of the stolen equipment was recovered during the investigation.

Machado and Sanchez were arrested in Miami by FDLE agents on June 5.

Rodriguez has been served with charges, but was already in custody in St. Johns County for a skid steer theft.

Sanchez Cardosa was arrested in Collier County on June 9 for his role, including buying one of the stolen skid steers. Together, they face a combined 72 felony counts.

“The capture of these four individuals would not be possible without our crucial law enforcement partners across the state of Florida, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said. "Anyone who dishonors the rights of ownership and commits these schemes will not be tolerated. I commend our agents and partners for their efforts to continue keeping our communities safe.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.