Media report: Naples man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection case now missing, sought by FBI

Sentencing scheduled Friday in federal court in Washington D.C. for Naples resident Christopher Worrell has been cancelled and will be rescheduled while federal authorities are looking for him.

The Naples Daily News reported Thursday that Worrell has gone missing and that the FBI was searching for him.

WGCU reached out to Trish Priller of Naples, who was appointed Worrell's guardian by the court and is described as his significant other, and his attorney, William L. Shipley. Neither Priller nor Shipley responded to queries.

The Naples newspaper said a spokesperson for the FBI confirmed the search, but referred further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jon Elswick/AP / AP This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint and arrest warrant for Christopher John Worrell. Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys, was accused of attacking police officers with a pepper spray gel and prosecutors have alleged he traveled to Washington and coordinated with Proud Boys leading up to the siege.

Worrell, being tried on charges related to the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has been found guilty by directed verdict before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in Washington, D.C.

He was initially scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Worrell, 52, of East Naples and an alleged member of the Proud Boys, was accused of attacking police officers with pepper spray gel during the Jan. 6 siege.

Worrell was found guilty in May following a five-day bench trial by directed verdict from the judge on seven counts including: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Civil Disorder; and Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon.

There was no ruling on 12 other counts listed for Worrell.

A directed verdict is a ruling entered by a trial judge after determining that there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion.

Worrell's trial began in late April after a number of delays. His personal recognizance bond was continued after the verdict.

Worrell has described himself as a political prisoner and in 2022 made a tearful set of remarks to the Collier County commissioners urging them and others to push for the release of himself and others from Florida arrested in the insurrection case.

