Enrollment open for spring VPK programs in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties

Registration for Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) is now open for spring programs in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties.

The free educational program is available to 4-year-olds who reside in Florida, regardless of family income.

VPK gives children a strong start by preparing them for school and enhancing their pre-reading, pre-math, language, and social skills. Classrooms are taught by certified teachers with a focus on school readiness and social and emotional well-being. As children develop the early skills needed to become strong students, they have a greater chance of achieving their academic goals.

To be eligible, children must live in Florida and be four years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current school year. Through the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida, parents can register their qualifying child to attend 540 hours of preschool during the regular school year, or 300 hours of summertime preschool.

In 2021-2022, Early Learning Coalition reported 7,464 children attended 260 different VPK programs in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties.

To register, families must first apply for a VPK voucher online at VPKSWFL.org. Individuals can also visit the Early Learning Coalition offices for assistance, located in Fort Myers at 2675 Winkler Ave., Suite 300, and in Naples at 3050 North Horseshoe Drive, Unit 231, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Offices provide free kiosks, and no appointments are needed.

To learn more about spring VPK, visit VPKSWFL.org or call (239) 935-6100.

About Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida

Supported by a Florida Department of Education grant, the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida exists to enhance the quality of children’s lives by providing families, early childhood educators, caregivers and community partners in Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee Counties, with opportunities to positively impact the future. To learn more or to donate, visit ELCofSWFL.org or call (239) 935-6100.

