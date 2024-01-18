More than $35M allocated to help Florida’s semiconductor industry 

More than $35 million in funding from the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program will be allocated to 36 Florida school districts and Florida College System institutions to create or expand semiconductor-related instructional programs for students.

The funding was announced Thursday from the governor's office.

Southwest Florida schools that will be sharing in the funds include districts in Charlotte, Collier and Highlands counties.

Florida is already #5 in the US for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and #3 in the nation for semiconductor establishments and the investment is expected to help cultivate a highly skilled workforce, which is integral to sustaining Florida’s growing semiconductor industry.

“This forward-thinking approach to workforce education underscores Governor DeSantis’ commitment not only to maintaining Florida’s strong standing in semiconductor manufacturing but also to ensuring that the next generation of professionals are well equipped to lead in this critical industry,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “We will continue to find ways to provide our students the tools they need to succeed in Florida’s workforce.

The following institutions will receive funding to create or expand semiconductor-related instruction through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant:

Alachua County School District

Brevard County School District

Broward County School District

Calhoun County School District

Charlotte County School District

Citrus County School District

Clay County School District

Collier County School District

Columbia County School District

Duval County School District

Gadsden County School District

Hernando County School District

Highlands School District

Hillsborough County School District

Leon County School District

Marion County School District

Okeechobee County School District

Osceola County School District

Orange County School District

Palm Beach County School District

Pasco County School District

Pinellas County School District

St. Johns County School District

Suwannee County School District

Taylor County School District

Wakulla County School District

Walton County School District

Washington County School District

College of Central Florida

Florida Gateway College

Northwest Florida State College

Palm Beach State College

Pasco-Hernando State College

Seminole State College of Florida

Tallahassee Community College

Valencia College

This $35 million investment is part of the $100 million allocated to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program. The program provides grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund some or all of the costs associated with the creation or expansion of career and technical education workforce development programs that lead to industry certifications included on the CAPE Industry Certification Funding List.

School districts and Florida College System institutions can take advantage of and apply for the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program. You can find more information about the application process if you click here.

