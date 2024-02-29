Open forum set for new candidate in FGCU chief of police search

A third candidate for chief of the University Police Department at FGCU has been scheduled for a on-campus forum.

Charles E. Lowe, currently director of public safety and university police at William Patterson University in Wayne, New Jersey, is scheduled for an open forum from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday in Room 114 at Seidler Hall.

Forums earlier this week were held for two other candidates, Christopher John Woehr, assistant special agent in charge, Miami Regional Operations Center, Florida Department Of Law Enforcement and Craig W. Kowalski, chief, Special Investigative Unit, Broward County Public Schools Police, Broward County Public Schools.

A previous third candidate, David Newlan, withdrew his candidacy last week. Newlan, former Cape Coral Police Chief and current Executive Director for Safety, Security, and Emergency Management for the School District of Lee County, said he withdrew his candidacy due to personal reasons.

The search for a new chief is due to the pending retirement of James Slapp, the UPD's current chief. He will be retiring in May after a 45-year career in law enforcement.

Slapp, a 16-year veteran of the UPD, became department police chief in April 2022 after serving 14 years as a captain/assistant director and a lieutenant. He with the Naples Police Department in various capacities for 22 years, retiring in December 2007 as deputy chief.

