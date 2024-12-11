Southwest Florida Eagle Cam prepares for baby eaglets

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/Pritchett Real Estate / WGCU The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is keeping watch over the imminent hatch of two eggs at the North Fort Myers nest along Bayshore Road.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is keeping close watch on two eagle eggs in a Lee County nest that are expected to hatch in the next few days.

The two eggs, laid November 8 and November 11, are closing in on the average 36-day incubation period and are the second clutch of eggs from mated pair for F23 (short for Female 2023) and M15 (short for Male 2015).

Both parents have diligently taken turns incubating the eggs; maintaining the necessary temperatures embryos need for proper development. F23 and M15 will continue to nurture their eggs until they feel movement and the chick scratches the surface of the egg to break out.

Once the hatchling has begun to breathe, it will make soft calls that the adults can hear. The process of pip (or first crack) to a complete hatch can take anywhere from 24-48 hours and is expected to begin any minute over the next few days.

Viewers of all ages can watch and track all the action on the official SWFL Eagle Cam website, the official Facebook page, Instagram account and YouTube channel.

Celebrating 13 years of live streaming this season, the SWFL Eagle Cam has captured three different bald eagle pairs in the wild for all the triumphs and tribulations of raising their young. Since its inception in September 2012, the SWFEC has received more than 210 million views from over 190 different countries worldwide. The SWFEC also launched the first ever live 360 video eagle camera; allowing viewers to enjoy an immersive experience of all the action from the nest. To view this new 360 video, click here.

