Eighty-seven acre prescribed burn slated today in Collier CREW area

The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct an 87-acre prescribed burn in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW) Management Area in Collier County today.

The burn unit is in the CREW Management Area and is approximately 5 miles south of SR 82 and 1.5 miles east of Corkscrew Road.

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the accompanying map.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems. The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

Did you know? You can receive SFWMD Prescribed Burn Notices via text message or email. Sign up here to subscribe. Go to SFWMD.gov/Recreation to get the latest information on district-managed lands.

