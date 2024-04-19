SWFL International Airport reports second-best March in 41 years

More than 1.5 million passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers in March 2024, the second best March in the airport's 41 year history.

The Lee County Port Authority reported Friday that 1,509,777 passengers traveled through RSW in March. That number was an increase of 29 percent compared to March 2023 with year-to-date, passenger traffic up 25 percent.

Southwest Airlines was the traffic leader in March with 278,639 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Delta (260,718), United (195,560), American (180,831) and Spirit (140,160).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 11,621 aircraft operations, an increase of 25 percent compared to March 2023. Page Field saw 15,610 operations, which was a 19 percent decrease compared to March 2023.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10 million passengers in 2023 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

