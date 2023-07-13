NWS heat advisories continue, today and through Friday night

The National Weather Service continued a heat advisory today and on Friday in portions of southeast, southern and southwest Florida, the result of a now more than week-long spate of hot weather blanketing the southern areas of the state.

The NWS said while regular high temperatures across much of Southwest Florida will range from the low to high 90s, the heat index values could go from 103 to 110 degrees, or more at localized sites, across the area. The advisory runs until 8 p.m. both days.

NWS / WGCU Heat advisory area defined by National Weather Service, Miami

The continuing higher heat index numbers should extend into the weekend, the NWS forecasted. A little extra moisture will lift over the area from a tropical wave, then merge with the moisture from the stalled frontal boundary and allow for the chance of rain rising from 40 to 60 percent into the weekend and early next week.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. There is direct relationship between the air temperature and relative humidity and the heat index, meaning as the air temperature and relative humidity increase (decrease), the heat index increases (decreases).

NWS / WGCU

The forecast for today and tonight again includes isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon over the interior areas of South Florida with the main hazards heavy downpours and lightning strikes.

The NWS said that heat index values in southern reaches of Southwest and South Florida will remain high throughout the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. These values will range between 105 and 110 each afternoon and early evening with some localized areas having heat indices exceeding 110 degrees.

Areas impacted include Glades and Hendry counties, coastal and inland Collier County and most points directly east and south, including the cities of Muse, Ortona, Palmdale, Lakeport, Moore Haven, Brighton Seminole, Buckhead Ridge, Felda, Hendry Correctional, Clewiston, Lion Country Safari Park, Wellington, Belle Glade, East Naples, Naples, Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, North Naples, Golden Gate, Orange Tree, Bunker Hill, Immokalee, Miles City, Sunniland, and the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

Further north, into Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, the heat index values could reach from 103 to 109 today and into Friday.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.