USCG suspends search for man who fell overboard from fishing vessel 80 miles off Sanibel Island

CLEARWATER – The United States Coast Guard has suspended a search for a man who fell off a fishing vessel 80 miles off Sanibel Island, Saturday, pending new information.

Missing is 29-year-old Sterling Grover.

The captain of the fishing vessel Jules’ contacted Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders, Friday, at approximately 10 p.m., reporting Grover fell overboard wearing khaki shorts and no personal flotation device.

Rescue crews searched 2,796 square miles, an area about the size of the state of Delaware. On-scene weather conditions during the search were 25-knot winds and 10-foot seas with severe overhead storms.

"It is never an easy decision to suspend an active search and rescue case,” said Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Grover’s family and friends.”

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched rescue crews from Air Stations Miami and Clearwater to conduct searches.

Anyone with new information, please call Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at, 866-881-1392.

