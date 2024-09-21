© 2024 WGCU News
Hurricane kit haul: the essentials your kit needs this season

Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson
Published September 21, 2024 at 8:25 AM EDT

There’s a popular saying if you live in a hurricane prone area: “hurricane season is a marathon, not a sprint.”

And if you check the pulse of spectators on social media, you would get the sense that the marathon is particularly long this year.

As we head into the 2nd half of hurricane season, the National Weather Service wants to make sure people are ready if and when a storm threatens where they live.

This weekend, there is a very targeted message to the online community about making sure your hurricane kit is stocked and your hurricane plan is ready, if you need it.

But just what should you put into your hurricane kit? What are the must haves? What are the misses? Digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson takes us along with her hurricane kit haul.

The National Weather Service says oftentimes families hurricane kits are depleted this time of year. But it’s important to restock your kit, have a plan, and have multiple ways to get weather warnings among other important preparedness essentials.

As you probably know, there is a lot of talk about what might be brewing in the NW Caribbean as we head into next week. Until an area of low pressure forms, the long term forecast is too uncertain to predict.

So now is the perfect time to check your own hurricane kit, make sure your pantry is stocked, and have all your ducks line up, should stormy weather threaten where you live next week.

Find out more valuable information from the National Hurricane Center by clicking this link below and know your zone:

Know your zone and your risk
Leslie Hudson