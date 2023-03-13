2023 SWFL Climate Summit to explore ways to expand our capacity to respond to climate challenges, and build increased community resiliency

We get a preview of the upcoming 2023 Southwest Florida Climate Summit, which is this Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16, at the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers. It’s hosted and presented by the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership (CHNEP) and is open to everyone. WGCU Public Media is sponsoring the summit.

The goal is to share knowledge, showcase climate action, engage leadership across sectors, and mobilize collaboration throughout the Central & Southwest Florida region. A variety of experts in different fields who will gather to share dialogue and ideas on how to expand Southwest Florida’s capacity to respond to climate challenges, and to build increased community resiliency.

The summit is open to the public. Click here to learn more or to register.

We also meet the new Calusa Waterkeeper, Codty Pierce, who took over the role earlier this year.

GUESTS:

Jennifer Hecker, Executive Director, Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program

Dawn Shirreffs, Florida Director of the Environmental Defense Fund

Codty Pierce, Calusa Waterkeeper