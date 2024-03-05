2024 SWFL Model UN keynote speaker Daniela Barata Herrera

Model UNs are academically rigorous simulations that teach students diplomacy, international relations, and how the United Nations works. At Model UN conferences student delegates study a United Nations member country, research topics of global interest, and work to get resolutions passed on that country’s behalf.

They happen in more than 30 countries around the world at the high school and college level, with hundreds of thousands of students participating. The 2024 Southwest Florida Model UN is happening this week at Florida Gulf Coast University, bringing together 2020 students from 18 schools. It’s sponsored by the Naples Council on World Affairs in partnership with FGCU.

Our guest today is a past-participant who is now in her first year of medical school at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Daniela Barata Herrera was born in Cuba, and lived in Chile as a young child before her family came to the United States. She first discovered Model UN at Cape Coral High School where she graduated in 2017. She’s in town to give the Keynote address at this year’s competition so we brought her into the studio to talk.

