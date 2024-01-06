This episode originally aired on June 17, 2023.

John Donvan has been host and moderator of Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared U.S.) since 2008. He is also an author and four-time Emmy Award winning journalist who during his career reported for ABC, CNN, and PBS, including multi-year postings in Moscow, London, Jerusalem, and Amman, and he spent one term as chief White House correspondent for ABC News. His 2016 book, "In a Different Key: The Story of Autism" was a New York Times bestseller and a Pulitzer Prize Finalist — there is also a PBS documentary of the same name based on it.

