Grace Lougen is a guitarist and songwriter from Buffalo, New York who actively plays out nearly every night both locally and nationally. She toured Europe and the US with award-winning bandleader Robert Parker and with Grace Stumberg, who also performed as Joan Baez’s background vocalist for 8 years. Grace herself served as Baez’s guitar tech up until her retirement in 2019, and she’s also worked for the Indigo Girls.

In the studio, Grace has contributed her songwriting and guitar playing to more than a dozen full-length records and in 2018 she joined forces with Megan Brown, Josh English, and Dylan Hund to form the band Grosh. Since then, they have put out two albums and an EP, and are currently at work on their third record, produced by the legendary Tim Lefebvre. She comes our way via episode 284 guest, ‘Rockabilly’ Greg Hennessey and joined us from her home in Buffalo.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.