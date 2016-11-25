South Seas resort wants to quadruple the number of hotel rooms

WGCUSouthSeasCaptiva1211823AM

Ken Suarez owns condos on the South Seas property. Several taller buildings and a water park has been proposed to be built on the land around his building. “All the buildings now are not higher than the trees,” Suarez said. “If what was proposed is built, the buildings will be higher than the trees.” Demolition has begun on the South Seas Island Resort Hotel on Captiva Island. The new owners presented plans for much higher buildings with more rooms to be built on the land. Local residents, like Ken Suarez, are prepared to fight. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)