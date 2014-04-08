Roy Hobbs gallery

© 2023 WGCU News
People from all over the world come to Lee County every fall to play adult amateur baseball in theRoy Hobbs World Series (RHWS) – a five-week-long tournament that makes dreams come true and boosts the local economy. And it’s back in full force after being canceled last year due to Hurricane Ian.

